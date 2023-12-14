Academic Leaders in Pune Urge Indian Youth to Join 13th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad at MIT-WPU

Pune’s academic fraternity came together under one roof at MIT-WPU, Kothrud campus to urge India’s youth to be a part of the highly anticipated 13th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS). Scheduled to take place at the MIT-WPU campus in Kothrud, Pune from January 10th to 12th, 2024, this three-day conclave, also known as the Indian Student Parliament, is a unique initiative aimed at empowering youth about democracy from diverse perspectives.

The prestigious inauguration session of 13th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad will be adorned by esteemed dignitaries, including the respected Ex. Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, distinguished Member of the UK’s Parliament House of Lords, Meghnad Desai, stalwart leader Sharad Pawar, accomplished President of the University of Vermont, Suresh Garimella, and seasoned Business Consultant Ramcharan. Their participation adds a unique blend of experience, expertise, and global perspectives, further enriching the significance of the event.

The preliminary program served as a lead-up to the main BCS event and saw the presence of esteemed education leaders from Pune, including Dr. Suresh Gosavi – Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University; Dr. M. D. Lawrence – Vice Chancellor of PA Inamdar University; Dr. Sanjay Chordiya – President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes; Dr. Nandkumar Nikam – President of Maharashtra Principal Federation; Dr. Sunil Adsule – Principal of St. Vincent College; and Dr. Devidas Golhar – Principal of Marathwada Mitra Mandal College, among others. The event was presided over by Lt. General A K Singh – PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC (Retd.), Ex Southern Army Commander & Ex Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Island and Puducherry.

Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU, commented, “I extend my thanks to all the esteemed guests and educators who have united today to encourage the youth to actively participate in the 13th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad. BCS aligns with our overarching mission to foster the development of ethical, spirited, and competent public leaders in the country. These leaders will play a pivotal role in shaping our policies, revitalizing our democracy, and bridging the gap between the current state of governance and the way we aspire to be governed.”

The Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) is a must-attend event for politically and socially active students, drawing participants from 25,000+ colleges and 400 universities. It’s a platform fostering democratic awareness and offering valuable insights, especially for those preparing for civil service exam interviews through engaging discussions and interactive sessions, expanding perspectives beyond traditional academic settings.

Prospective participants can secure their spot by registering at the official website, https://registration.bharatiyachhatrasansad.org, and completing the registration with a nominal fee. This three-day event not only provides a one of its kind networking platform for youth passionate about civic engagement but also facilitates connections with like-minded peers, experts, and leaders spanning diverse fields. Confirmed speakers for this year include Dr. Vikram Sampat ji, Adv. Abha Singh ji, Dr. Shehla Rashid ji, Shri. Imran Pratapgarhi, Swami Mukundananda ji, Smt. Khushbu Sundar ji. Attending this event ensures active involvement and participation in discussions covering both national and global issues.