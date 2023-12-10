Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1130)

District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1130) ******************************************************************************************



The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 11.30am today (December 10) are as follows:



DCCs Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%) Hong Kong Island Central and Western 127 99 77.95% Wan Chai 110 91 82.73% Eastern 161 118 73.29% Southern 128 119 92.97% Kowloon Yau Tsim Mong 180 156 86.67% Sham Shui Po 117 86 73.50% Kowloon City 180 147 81.67% Wong Tai Sin 146 127 86.99% Kwun Tong 191 125 65.45% New Territories Tsuen Wan 136 108 79.41% Tuen Mun 161 128 79.50% Yuen Long 128 117 91.41% North 102 85 83.33% Tai Po 89 77 86.52% Sai Kung 111 96 86.49% Sha Tin 199 150 75.38% Kwai Tsing 149 105 70.47% Islands 117 79 67.52% Total 2,532 2,013 79.50%

The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.