Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1130)

District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1130)
The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 11.30am today (December 10) are as follows:
|DCCs
|Number of Registered Electors
|Accumulative Voter Turnout
|Accumulative Turnout Rate (%)
|Hong Kong Island
|Central and Western
|127
|99
|77.95%
|Wan Chai
|110
|91
|82.73%
|Eastern
|161
|118
|73.29%
|Southern
|128
|119
|92.97%
|Kowloon
|Yau Tsim Mong
|180
|156
|86.67%
|Sham Shui Po
|117
|86
|73.50%
|Kowloon City
|180
|147
|81.67%
|Wong Tai Sin
|146
|127
|86.99%
|Kwun Tong
|191
|125
|65.45%
|New Territories
|Tsuen Wan
|136
|108
|79.41%
|Tuen Mun
|161
|128
|79.50%
|Yuen Long
|128
|117
|91.41%
|North
|102
|85
|83.33%
|Tai Po
|89
|77
|86.52%
|Sai Kung
|111
|96
|86.49%
|Sha Tin
|199
|150
|75.38%
|Kwai Tsing
|149
|105
|70.47%
|Islands
|117
|79
|67.52%
|Total
|2,532
|2,013
|79.50%
The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.