Hong Kong – District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency election voter turnout (1130)

Dec 10, 2023 | International

     The voter turnout figures for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election District Committees constituency (DCC) election as at 11.30am today (December 10) are as follows:
 

DCCs Number of Registered Electors Accumulative Voter Turnout Accumulative Turnout Rate (%)
Hong Kong Island
Central and Western 127 99 77.95%
Wan Chai 110 91 82.73%
Eastern 161 118 73.29%
Southern 128 119 92.97%
Kowloon
Yau Tsim Mong 180 156 86.67%
Sham Shui Po 117 86 73.50%
Kowloon City 180 147 81.67%
Wong Tai Sin 146 127 86.99%
Kwun Tong 191 125 65.45%
New Territories
Tsuen Wan 136 108 79.41%
Tuen Mun 161 128 79.50%
Yuen Long 128 117 91.41%
North 102 85 83.33%
Tai Po 89 77 86.52%
Sai Kung 111 96 86.49%
Sha Tin 199 150 75.38%
Kwai Tsing 149 105 70.47%
Islands 117 79 67.52%
Total 2,532 2,013 79.50%

     The voter turnout figures are for temporary reference only.