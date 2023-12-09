Ouellette Hoare Claxton Launches Criminal Law Services in Calgary, Alberta

Ouellette Hoare Claxton is pleased to announce the launch of its criminal lawyer services in Calgary. The launch of its criminal lawyer services signifies its commitment to providing top-notch legal services to the Calgary community. The firm is launching with two lawyers who have over 30 years of experience between them, who will be able to represent individuals charged with any crime under the Criminal Code of Canada or provincial statutes.

“Our new criminal lawyer service provides clients with more options than ever before. We are all very excited to launch our criminal law services in Calgary because we already have a strong team in place that is ready to serve individuals charged with any crime. We are eager to serve all of our new clients’ criminal law needs,” said Mike Gilchris, Representative of Ouellette Hoare Claxton.

Ouellette Hoare Claxton provides criminal lawyer services with a strong team of professionals whose only focus is to protect its clients’ rights. Its criminal law firm provides experienced legal representation to clients in domestic violence, sexual, drug, weapon, and gun offenses, or even murder charges throughout the country. Its team of lawyers has proven successful in all criminal cases it has handled. The team offers standard services customized to meet clients’ needs. IT has a reputation for protecting the rights of its clients by diligently working to build a solid defense strategy and achieving a successful outcome. Its Calgary criminal lawyer services are committed to providing each client with compassionate, understanding, and thorough legal representation. The firm is confident that it has the knowledge and expertise to provide its clients with a strong defense.

Ouellette Hoare Claxton is a defense firm whose team members are consistently recognized for their excellence by other members of their profession and the judiciary. The company has been in the industry for almost eight decades of experience in criminal defense, with the firm’s lawyers and staff having over a couple of years of combined legal experience. It has a winning record, and it is confident that its team has the skills and knowledge to achieve the best possible verdicts for its clients.

Ouellette Horare Claxton is the leading, most trusted, and reputable defense firm in the industry. It has been representing clients with its team of lawyers who have over 80 years of combined experience, and its track record speaks for itself. It is trusted with cases because they have seen it all before – and won. The team can also now be located at 600 6 Ave SW Suite 210, Calgary, AB T2P 0S5, Alberta, as it has opened its doors in the state earlier this year.

Take the First Step to Expert Legal Defense

Facing criminal charges can be incredibly overwhelming. But with Ouellette Hoare Claxton, you can rest easy knowing you’ll have experienced support and dedicated advocacy by your side. Our firm extends an invitation to those seeking legal guidance to explore our services and take advantage of a free consultation with a skilled criminal lawyer in Calgary. Trust us to provide the robust defense representation you deserve.

For more information about Ouellette Hoare Claxton, visit its website at https://www.calgarycriminallawyer.com/ or contact Mike Gilchrist at 1(587) 355-8889. Interested clients can also send their concerns via email at triallawyers@telus.net

