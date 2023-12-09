Leav Secures $2.3M Financing to Modernize Mobile Self-Checkout

Innovative Startup Set to Disrupt Retail Experience with Advanced Checkout Solutions.

MONTREAL, December 8, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Leav, a cutting-edge startup in the mobile self-checkout industry, is proud to announce it has successfully raised $2.3M in seed funding, led by Exo10.vc, a venture capital fund steered by renowned serial entrepreneur & investor Nicolas Bouchard, known for founding DuProprio in 1997. This investment marks a new era for in-store retail technology and customer experience.

Leav is at the forefront of the development of mobile self-checkout solutions aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for consumers and streamlining retail operations for retailers. The company’s innovative technology allows customers to scan and pay for items using their mobile devices, eliminating checkout lines. Consumers love the technology, but retailers even more. The benefits: fast checkout, higher transaction value, and reduced legacy hardware costs.

“We always knew we had total product market fit, so it was natural to get market traction,” stated Olivier Roy, Leav’s co-founder & CEO. “Now, securing an investment from a prestigious group of renowned entrepreneurs and investors like Exo10.vc not only propels our growth trajectory but also enables us to assemble an exceptional team and instills a heightened sense of confidence in the market, reinforcing their commitment to partnering with Leav. I couldn’t be more proud of our team, and really can’t wait for what 2024 has to bring.”

Proceeds of the funds will be used to accelerate market penetration, make a success of existing customer relationships, accelerate partnerships & further enhance products to ensure value is delivered across the full composable commerce ecosystem.

“Leav is one of those companies that you rarely see,” stated Nicolas Bouchard, Exo10.vc’s President and founder of DuProprio. “The first time I met Olivier and the Leav team, and used their scan, pay & go technology, I knew they had what it took to execute on their mission and become leaders in the rapidly growing self-checkout industry. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces & help them achieve their next milestones.”

About Leav

Leav is a disruptor in the retail technology industry. We believe retailers & shoppers both deserve an enhanced shopping experience through a greater focus on efficiency, convenience, and the use of innovative technologies. Pushing its way within the composable commerce space, Leav brings the best of e-commerce, self-service & self-checkout experiences to help in-store retailers enhance their consumer journey and reap the benefits of higher transaction value and reduced operational costs.

Leav also provides the technology behind Canada’s first unmanned store.

www.leav.co

About Exo10.vc

Exo10.vc is a venture capital fund focusing on seed rounds within organizations that have an exponential potential. Exo10.vc’s team members also act as active advisors within its portfolio companies. We have a proven track record, whether through the rapid scaling of organizations, successful exits or driving positive change in sales, innovation & customer experience teams.

www.exo10.vc

Source: Leav