Hong Kong – Members of public are encouraged to take part in “District Council Election Fun Day” events

Members of public are encouraged to take part in “District Council Election Fun Day” events ******************************************************************************************



To further enhance public awareness and the atmosphere of the District Council Election (the Election), and to encourage the public to fulfil their civic responsibility by casting their votes, the Government has announced earlier that the “District Council Election Fun Day” will be held tomorrow (December 9), the day before the polling day (December 10) of the Election, for the enjoyment of the public. A variety of activities will be held and special offers will be made available across various districts in Hong Kong. The Government reminds and encourages members of the public to proactively take part in the activities tomorrow and extend their best wishes towards the election.

Details of the wide range of activities and special offers of the “District Council Election Fun Day” tomorrow are as follows:

(1) A number of carnivals to be held in various districts will include:

• A pop-up event entitled “Harbourfront is One and All” will be held by the Development Bureau and the Harbourfront Commission at the Wan Chai harbourfront from 2pm to 6pm.

• The NGO HKALPS will organise a “Tri Paddling Challenge” at the Kwun Tong waterfront from 9am to 6pm.

• The Leisure and Cultural Services Department will organise “Fun in Sports & DC Election” incorporating sports and games elements at six outdoor venues, namely: Kung Fu Corner at Kowloon Park, Kai Tak Station Square, Hong Kong Velodrome Park, Ginza Square in Tin Shui Wai, Pak Tai Temple Playground, Cheung Chau and Quarry Bay Park (Tai Chi Garden). Except for Kai Tak Station Square, where the carnival will be held from 3pm to 5pm, events at the other five venues will all be held from 2pm to 5pm.

• The “District Council Election into the Community” exhibition will be set up at Domain Mall in Yau Tong while mobile game stalls will be set up at the Tung Chung Municipal Services Building. Three promotional vehicles will be stationed in Wong Tai Sin, Tai Po and Wan Chai to serve as mobile resource centres.

(2) Admission to fee-charging exhibitions of the Hong Kong Science Museum, the Hong Kong Space Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art as well as the Hong Kong Wetland Park, will be free. Offers on visiting historic buildings and monuments will be provided.

(3) The photo exhibition “Mission”, which is themed on the six disciplinary forces and two auxiliary forces of the Security Bureau, will be held at the Hong Kong Central Library. Talks and six guided tours will be arranged for students.

(4) The Environment and Ecology Bureau and the Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (KMB) will co-host an exhibition of vintage buses and electric buses at the KMB Yuet Lun Street Depot in Lai Chi Kok. Admission is free.

(5) The Education Bureau will host a “Parent-child Fun Day” with organisations to encourage kindergartens, primary and secondary school students and their parents to know more about their residential district through parent-child activities.

(6) Members of the public can earn 1 210 GREEN$ points for recyclables at a minimum weight of 0.5 kilograms when they recycle via the GREEN@COMMUNITY network under the Environmental Protection Department.

​ In addition, the “Build a Better Community” gala will be held at Wonderland of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) between 7pm and 10pm tomorrow. The gala will be broadcast live jointly by the Television Broadcasts Limited, ViuTV, HOY TV, Phoenix Satellite Television, Radio Television Hong Kong, Metro Broadcast and Commercial Radio (in no particular order). At the same time, satellite sites will be set up at HarbourChill, Wan Chai Harbourfront, and the Amphitheatre at Sha Tin Park. In addition to telecasting the programme from the gala in West Kowloon, there will also be live performances and game booths for public enjoyment. Moreover, the “Winter Harbourfront Pyrotechnics” will take place at 8pm tomorrow at the waters off the harbourside of WKCD Art Park. At 9pm, a drone show will also be staged at the waters southeast of the M+ museum of the WKCD. Members of the public may view these two performances along the promenade of the WKCD Art Park. These performances will also be broadcast live at the West Kowloon gala and the two satellite sites. Members of the public who cannot attend the shows at the venues may also enjoy the shows at home to celebrate the Election and support building a better community together.

A Government spokesman said, “The District Council Election on December 10 is the first large-scale territory-wide election being held after improving the district governance system and reforming the District Councils. It is of utmost significance to the wellbeing of every citizen, the harmony and stability of the community as well as the good governance of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. In pursuit of building a better community and a better Hong Kong together, the Government again appeals to members of the public to proactively participate in the election by casting their votes on the polling day for their preferred candidate to serve the community and the public.”