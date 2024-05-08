International Online Art Collective to bring its second live art exhibition to Sitar Arts Center

The DC exhibition offers a community art event, a video installation and the artists’ visit!

WASHINGTON – May 6, 2024 – PRLog — The 14 members of the International Online Art Collective are presenting “Chain Reaction,” a 100-piece art installation at Sitar Arts Center in their Cafritz Gallery. The community art event led by artists Caroline Karp and Ruth Christensen will be open to the public on May 24 at 5 p.m. The Chain Reaction opening will follow at 7 p.m. and will be on display through June 22. The public is invited to meet the artists who will be in town for the show’s opening weekend.

“Chain Reaction” is the collective’s most ambitious project so far—think of it as a very long-distance game of “telephone”. Starting with one piece, each piece inspired the other, provoking a literal chain of artworks, culminating in 100 pieces assembled into one bigger physical multi-media installation. IOAC will present Chain Reaction to art galleries worldwide. NY was the first stop in October 2023. Sitar Arts Center is the second venue to show the project.”Art transcends boundaries, and our upcoming show in DC embodies the vibrant tapestry of global creativity,” says Caroline Karp, IOAC member and artist. “Join the International Online Artist Collective as we showcase our Chain Reaction project for its second stop on its world tour. Together, let’s celebrate the power of art to unite and inspire.”

For more information about the International Online Art Collective, please visit www.ioac.art.

“Sitar Arts Center is thrilled to present the International Online Art Collective’s “Chain Reaction” exhibit,” said Maureen Dwyer, executive director of Sitar Arts Center. “This incredible 100-piece installation demonstrates the ability of the arts to bring people together. We’re honored to welcome these talented artists to the Sitar community and proud to offer the Washington, DC area the opportunity to experience this dynamic exhibition and engage with the arts in a truly unique and meaningful way.”

About Sitar Arts Center

Founded in 2000, Sitar Arts Center advances equitable access to high-quality education and workforce development in the visual, performing, and digital arts. Sitar Arts Center engages DC youth, from early childhood to young adulthood, in building a creative community of learning and belonging that removes financial and cultural barriers to arts education and career training. Sitar envisions a city in which all young people experience transformative moments through quality, accessible arts education and career training, and are supported on their path to discover their creativity and achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.sitarartscenter.org.

Sitar Arts Center’s Cafritz Gallery is at 1700 Kalorama Road NW, Suite 101, Washington, DC. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, from noon – 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. – noon.

Founded in Spring 2020, the IOAC artists reside in eight different countries.

Notes for the editors:

For more information on the exhibition, please contact Caroline Karp, IOAC member

caroline@carolinekarpartist.com or https://www.carolinekarpartist.com/ contact/