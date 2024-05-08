Frank Sinatra Celebrated at Swingin’ Sinatrapalooza Special NJ Event

Sinatra May 5 Team 1

AVON BY THE SEA, N.J. – May 6, 2024 – PRLog — The recent swingin’ seaside show, SPRING IS HERE: Celebrating the Music of Frank Sinatra, held at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The- Sea, New Jersey, evolved into an exciting Sinatrapalooza, with give away gifts and pop-up surprises!

The festivities featured fascinating lectures by three marvelous guest speakers, Charles L. “Chuck” Granata, Dana Polan, and Brian Mark; a live musical performance by sensational singer Zack Alexander; and some very special unexpected moments!

Producer Karen Morris surprised the attendees with a welcoming West Coast greeting from the ever-popular comedian Tom Dreesen, who shared a personal and light-hearted story about Frank Sinatra. Mr. Dreesen opened for Frank Sinatra for fourteen years on tour and developed a close bond with the iconic performer.

Tom Dreesen and co-author Darren Grubb kindly donated his book, the highly entertaining celebrity memoir – Still Standing: My Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra – to be raffled off as one of the most sought prizes at the event.

Additional giveaways continued as Chuck Granata graciously offered and presented his 3-CD Capitol set which includes Screen Sinatra, Sinatra Classic Tracks and Swing Easy; plus a 4-CD Frank Sinatra Big Band set with Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Harry James and Benny Goodman.

Brian Mark shared stories about his father, legendary broadcaster Sid Mark and his connection with Frank Sinatra, and his long-running radio program, The Sounds of Sinatra. Mr. Mark also generously gave out numerous Sinatra-related items as gifts to lucky raffle winners.

More Sinatrapalooza ensued as a lovely audience member celebrated her 95th birthday. Ms. Morris provided a birthday cake, while Zack Alexander serenaded with the popular song, “My Kind of Girl”.

Honoring Mother’s Day, a framed photo of Frank Sinatra, with the inscription “Have a Swingin’ Mother’s Day!” was created by Ms. Morris as a lasting memento and take-home gift for all the Moms in the audience. Zack then crooned “It Had to Be You” as a lovely acknowledgment. For the show finale, Zack performed a springtime tune medley and closed with the popular Sinatra song “Put Your Dreams Away”.

Guest Speaker Chuck Granata is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. He is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording.

Guest Speaker Dana Polan is a Martin Scorsese Professor and Chair of Cinema Studies, Tisch School of the Arts, New York University, and has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU, and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame.

Guest Speaker Brian Mark, Executive Producer of The Sounds of Sinatra, has spent the last 30 years producing alongside his father, the legendary broadcaster, Sid Mark.

Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander is a Sinatra Tribute Artist who just released his debut CD, Zack Alexander – Standards That Swing!

Event Presenter Karen Morris is an independent producer and founder of Sand Castle Communications LLC and The Rat Pack Music Alliance. She continues to produce a variety of inspiring events to honor the memory and music of Frank Sinatra.