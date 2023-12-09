Fieldwalker Productions Wins Award for “Northern Mariner” Boating and Nature Video

Fieldwalker Productions is thrilled to announce that their captivating video, Northern Mariner, has been awarded a prestigious Best of Show Award of Recognition by the Best Shorts Competition. The video, which showcases the stunning beauty and diverse wildlife of New Hogan Lake in Northern California, has impressed judges with its breathtaking drone footage, captivating wake shots, and insightful integration of local history.

Michael Stokes, the visionary director of Fieldwalker Productions, is the creative force behind Northern Mariner. He not only masterfully captured the essence of the lake through his videography and editing, but also took to the skies with his drone to provide viewers with unparalleled aerial perspectives. The video seamlessly blends stunning visuals with a captivating soundtrack, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the natural wonders of the region and the joy of boating.

“We are incredibly honored to have received this prestigious award from the Best Shorts Competition,” said Michael Stokes. “Northern Mariner is a passion project that allowed us to showcase the breathtaking beauty of New Hogan Lake and share its rich history with a wider audience. We are grateful to the Best Shorts Competition for recognizing our work and for helping us to spread the word about this hidden gem in Northern California.”

Northern Mariner has already garnered critical acclaim, with viewers praising its stunning visuals, engaging narrative, and inspiring message. The video is available for viewing online and is sure to captivate anyone with a love for nature, boating, and breathtaking landscapes.

About Fieldwalker Productions

Fieldwalker Productions is a Sacramento-based video production company specializing in creating high-quality content for a variety of clients. The company is passionate about storytelling and uses its creative expertise to produce engaging videos that inspire and inform.

About the Best Shorts Competition

The Best Shorts Competition is an internationally respected film competition that recognizes outstanding short films across all genres. The competition attracts entries from filmmakers around the world and provides a platform for them to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience.

Contact:

Michael Stokes

northernmarinerca@gmail.com

fieldwalker172@gmail.com