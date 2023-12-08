Hilke Diepenbruck is the new CMO at Contentserv

“With her extensive experience as Director Product Marketing at Contentserv and previously in other marketing departments and agencies, Hilke Diepenbruck occupies a key position in our marketing team,” says Michael Kugler, CEO of Contentserv, explaining the decision. “Her deep understanding of the PIM market and dedication to diversity make her an invaluable addition to our C-Level team.” With Hilke Diepenbruck as CMO, the company plans to take thought leadership in product experience, product-led growth, and the Contentserv brand to a new level.

Hilke Diepenbruck herself is looking forward to her new tasks: “Not only is the constantly growing market for product information management with its clear focus on product experiences an incredibly exciting environment – now the use of AI in the entire end-to-end process, including the added value of the ‘digital shelf,’ is also being added! Contentserv is leading the field in such an exciting area, and I am happy to actively contribute to its further growth and success!”

From the agency environment to the marketing of software companies

After studying economics and social sciences, Hilke Diepenbruck worked for well-known communications and advertising agencies, including Springer & Jacoby, Serviceplan, and Palmer Hargreaves. In 2011, she switched to the client side and worked in the marketing departments of various companies. Her last stop was EMEA marketing at Danish software provider Stibo Systems before moving to global product marketing at Contentserv in 2021.

In the position of CMO, Hilke Diepenbruck sums up: “Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of meeting exceptional individuals who have influenced my professional career and changed my perspective on organizations, teamwork, and the values that really matter. Contentserv is characterized by an appreciative culture and all my inspiring colleagues – I look forward to continuing our journey together.”

