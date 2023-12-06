Introducing Scuba Diving Industry Magazine

Cline Group is proud to announce the launch of a new diving industry trade publication called “Scuba Diving Industry Magazine.” It will be printed in January and mailed to all US brick-and-mortar dive retailers monthly with a digital version emailed to our quarterly survey list of over 14,400 dive businesses globally. Cline Group research reveals that divers who start at local brick-and-mortar dive shops not only dive more and stay in the sport longer but also spend significantly on gear, travel, and other sales categories. Additionally, they visit local dive shops more frequently compared to those who train elsewhere. Our Industry needs retailers to grow and this publication intends to fuel that growth, as well as report on various trends in our industry.

Take a look at their mockup issue as they officially started ad sales today: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/370738809/

The magazine is a different concept for a dive trade publication as they encourage advertorials so you, as an advertiser, can have a “conversation” with your B2B clients and customers.

Check out the new magazine and “start a conversation” with your business clients.