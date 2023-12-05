TikTok and Ticketmaster expand partnership across 20+ countries to help artists sell tickets to fans directly in the app

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Fans can now discover and buy tickets for their favourite artists through Ticketmaster within the TikTok platform

Artists in 20+ countries across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia can now easily promote upcoming events by embedding in-app ticket links to their videos

The feature is available now for over 75,000 artists; artists who have used the feature to date include Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy and DJ Snake

TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their first-of-its-kind ticketing partnership into more than 20 new markets, including the United Kingdom, following the successful beta launch of the partnership in the US in 2022.

The partnership promises to bring music fans closer to their favourite artists, as it expands in the U.S. and launches for the first time in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

Now, any Certified Artist on TikTok in participating countries can use the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with fans around the globe.

Music fans worldwide can now easily discover and buy tickets for events through Ticketmaster directly within the TikTok platform in just a few clicks. The in-app feature empowers artists to promote their live dates to new and existing fans on TikTok, helping them expand their audiences globally and build their careers, simply by allowing them to add their Ticketmaster event links to their videos before publishing.

So far, the partnership has seen successful ticketing campaigns for both established and emerging artists, comedians and sports teams, including Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy and Shania Twain, and there have been more than 2.5 billion views of videos utilizing the in-app features by artists, sports teams and event organizers since its beta launch.

Michael Kmmerle, Global Music Partnership Development Lead, TikTok, said: This is an exciting moment for the millions of passionate music fans in the TikTok community. By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, were giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world. As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase. We are very excited to see how our partnership with Ticketmaster will develop over time.

Michael Chua, VP Global Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Ticketmaster, said: Todays music lives on a global stage and the demand for live has never been greater. Through our partnership, TikTok and Ticketmaster are empowering artists to easily connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchase in-app making it easier than ever for fans around the world to experience their favorite artists live.