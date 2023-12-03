Hong Kong – HKSAR Government to hold 2023 Constitution Day Seminar

HKSAR Government to hold 2023 Constitution Day Seminar ******************************************************



To enhance public understanding of the constitutional basis of the country and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the HKSAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR will jointly hold a seminar on Constitution Day tomorrow (December 4), with the Endeavour Education Centre as the supporting organisation.



On November 1, 2014, the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress (NPC) decided to designate December 4 of each year as Constitution Day and conduct promotion of and education activities on the Constitution through multiple channels, in order to heighten public awareness of the Constitution, promote the spirit of and enhance the implementation of the Constitution, and advance the overall law-based governance of the country.



In the Report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China delivered in 2022, President Xi Jinping states that the country’s central task at present is to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation. The Constitution is the fundamental law of the state and the overall guiding principle for governance. In the process of advancing Chinese modernisation and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, the safeguard provided by the Constitution as well as the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong is indispensable.



This year’s Seminar will be conducted on the theme of “The Constitution and Chinese Modernisation”, and comprises two parts, namely a keynote speech and a panel discussion. The keynote speech will be delivered by Professor Zhang Xiang from the Peking University Law School. The panel discussion will be moderated by the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Endeavour Education Centre, Mrs Rita Fan, who will host a discussion with Member of the HKSAR Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the NPC and Member of the Legislative Council, Professor Priscilla Leung; HKSAR Deputy to the NPC, Mr Nicholas Chan; and Professor Zhang, to explore how Hong Kong can contribute in building a great China and advancing Chinese modernisation.



The Seminar will be held in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 10.30am to noon tomorrow and broadcast live simultaneously. Members of the public can view it on the website of the Information Services Department (webcast.info.gov.hk), the news.gov.hk’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/govnews.hk) or the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau (CMAB)’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cmab.gov.hk). Radio Television Hong Kong TV 32 will also broadcast the Seminar. Moreover, the full version of the Seminar will be uploaded to the website of the CMAB (www.cmab.gov.hk/en/home/index.htm).



For other information about Constitution Day, please visit its dedicated webpage (www.cmab.gov.hk/en/issues/constitution_day.htm).