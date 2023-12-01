Forsyth International Hong Kong Study Reveals Bitcoin Ownership Rates

8 Connaught Place, Hong Kong S.A.R – WEBWIRE – Thursday, November 30, 2023

Forsyth International Hong Kong (ISIN: HK0234892310), a trusted partner to individuals, wealth managers, family offices, investment managers and institutions in navigating cryptocurrency, a company that develops funds, indexes, insight, and other services, is pleased to announce the release of the Bitcoin Investment Study, the firms annual report on investor perceptions and behaviors towards bitcoin. The analysis shows that adoption, interest, and knowledge of Bitcoin and the wider digital currency ecosystem are all continuing to expand.

The findings of the Bitcoin Investment Study support the notion that more investors are beginning to understand the long-term benefits of including Bitcoin and other digital currencies in their investment portfolios. Although it is great to see perceptions about cryptocurrencies continuing to change, this business is still in its development.

All of us have a responsibility to keep working to educate the investing public so that investors of all ages and backgrounds may take advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity, mentioned Chum Yip Zihao, Head of Research Department at Forsyth International Hong Kong.

According to the study, more than half of respondents view Bitcoin as a long-term investment potential for a diversified investment plan, which shows that investors are now three times as likely to view cryptocurrency as a store of value investment rather than a currency.

About Forsyth International Hong Kong

ForsythInternational.com Hong Kong is a cryptocurrency investment specialist and hedge fund that is committed to providing exceptional returns through an actively managed diversified portfolio of blockchain asset vehicles. The company commits to a research-driven and quantitative approach. Started by experienced VC investors and Internet entrepreneurs, Forsyth International Hong Kong strives to provide its partners and investors with a superior return by targeting both short-term and long-term opportunities in the rapidly growing crypto finance sector. The firms origins are in technology and it prides itself in having a deep understanding of protocols, the blockchain, and the crypto field.