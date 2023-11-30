Press Release

•



Nov 29, 2023 15:00 EST

LONDON, England, November 29, 2023 (Newswire.com)

–

Skarb Technologies, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology, announced the integration and connectivity on its flagship trading platform in partnership with DV Chain as its first OTC liquidity venue. The integration between Skarb and DV Chain allows institutional investors access to trade spot crypto via OTC through a new Skarb interface designed for institutional clients and traders.

DV Chain provides world-class cryptocurrency trading and technology. From easy-to-use, web-based charting and click trading to white glove, specialized algorithmic orders, institutions around the globe depend on DV Chain’s robust, stable tech stack to power and scale their businesses. DV Chain is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm and also an affiliate of Independent Trading Group, a Canadian broker-dealer. In 2016, the founders of DV Trading launched DV Chain to adapt the technology and trading strategies employed by DV Trading to bring liquidity to cryptocurrency markets. Since then, DV Chain has become one of the world’s global crypto leaders providing reliable, accessible, and technologically advanced cryptocurrency liquidity solutions. For more information, please visit www.dvchain.co or contact info@dvchain.co

Skarb Technologies is a U.K.-incorporated SaaS tech company that provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading and procurement including liquidity sourcing, price discovery and trade execution. Developed by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Skarb platform connects the diverse group of counterparties involved in today’s crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, Liquidity Providers and custodians – through a single point of entry across 15 exchanges covering Spot, Futures and Options markets. For additional information, visit: www.skarbtech.com or contact info@skarbtech.com

Source: Skarb Technologies