RSVP Volunteers Launches New Website

RSVP Volunteers launched its new website this morning. The website is a fresh, user-friendly source for community members to find information about volunteering, free public programs, and more.

The new website provides easy navigation for various audiences that RSVP Volunteers serves. An accessibility badge helps visitors use the website with features like contrast settings, a screen reader, a text magnifier, and more.

Michele Moll, RSVP Executive Director, shared her excitement for the launch, “We have been working on this website for a while. People come to our website for different reasons, so the new layout will help them find what they need quickly. I am proud to share the new look with our community.”

RSVP’s website provides volunteer and community resources and information about the organization and how to support it. Visit www.rsvpmc.org to find the new interface and learn more about the organization.

RSVP Volunteers, founded in 1973, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that improves the lives of vulnerable populations in the local community by focusing on education and wellness and by supporting nonprofits through skill-based volunteer programs. For information visit www.rsvpmc.org or phone (610)834-1040 x 123.