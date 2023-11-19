AA Limousine Worldwide Introduces Signature Limousine Services for Weddings and Prom Nights in NYC

AA Limo Worldwide, a distinguished name in the field of luxury transportation in New York City, setting up new standards with its Signature Limousine Services for wedding events and prom nights. Wedding day and prom night are not just events; they’re extraordinary milestones in someone life’s journey. AA Limo Worldwide understands the significance of these moments and introduces an unparalleled luxury transportation experience – the luxury of arriving in a limousine. It’s not just transportation; it’s a statement, a grand entrance that sets the tone for the celebration ahead. With a fleet of sedans, SUVs, stretch limousines, mini-busses, party busses and motor coaches, AA Limo Worldwide provides a memorable experience for two of life’s most special occasions.

For wedding events, AA Limo Worldwide offers luxury car service for the entire bridal/groom party and guests. Company’s stretch limousines and luxury sedans are perfect for transporting the bride, groom, and VIP guests to and from the ceremony and reception in style. The company also provides shuttle services to help transport additional guests between venues.

“A wedding is one of the most important days in someone’s life and we aim to make the transportation seamless and stress-free for the happy couple and their guests,” said Mr. Asif Rafique, CEO of AA Limo Worldwide. “Our professionally trained chauffeurs ensure everyone arrives on time and our luxury fleet provides the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.”

For prom nights, AA Limo Worldwide deploys its fleet of stylish stretch limousines, SUVs, and party busses to create a red carpet experience for teens and their friends. The company offers packages to suit any budget, from intimate sedans to extravagant party busses. AA Limo Worldwide aims to make prom night safe, memorable and fun.

“Prom night only happens once and we are dedicated to providing teens a night they will never forget,” said Mr. Asif Rafique.

With a 24-hour reservation center and on-site dispatch, AA Limo Worldwide provides exemplary customer service for all wedding transportation needs. Their professionally trained chauffeurs ensure an enjoyable, safe experience for all clients. Prom night and wedding transportation services are available in New York City metro area including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Bookings can be made round the clock via company’s website or Toll Free number.

About AA Limo Worldwide

AA Limo Worldwide is New York City’s premier chauffeured transportation service provider. With a diverse fleet of late-model luxury vehicles, AA Limo Worldwide provides safe, reliable and luxurious ground transportation for business and leisure travelers as well as special events. Services include airport transfers, hourly charters, day-long rentals and signature wedding packages. AA Limo Worldwide is licensed and insured, and all chauffeurs are professionally trained to provide exemplary customer service.