Origin Utility Announces Smartcity Platform Deployment at Fond Du Lac, WI Water Utility

Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Water Utility (City).

Origin SmartCity provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that allows municipalities to choose best-in-class applications, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Utility Billing, Workforce and Asset Management, Citizen Self-Service, and more, integrated through cloud-based web services. SmartCity provides complete optionality for cities to innovate and modernize at a pace that fits their circumstances, aspirations and budget. With application, data and workflow flexibility, cities can leverage SmartCity to meet the challenges they face today, while being perfectly positioned to quickly address aging applications and opportunities in the future.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Fond du Lac and the Water Utility to bring this cutting-edge technology to its community which will not only make the utility billing process more convenient for residents but also help the city manage its utility more cost effectively for the long-term,” said Justin Saye, CEO, Origin Utility. “It was a pleasure to work with the city team and we feel very lucky to have earned their trust and an opportunity to serve their community.”

Origin SmartCity’s unique enterprise service framework provides not only best-in-class software, it presents a long overdue improvement to service delivery in the municipal and utility market. For the City of Fond du Lac, the Origin project team delivered the SmartCity platform and its integrated utility meter to cash (M2C) applications in just eight months – less than half the time and cost of a typical project of this size and complexity. This holistic and value-based approach sets Origin SmartCity alone in the market to help municipal and utility clients deploy the best technology quickly and is perfectly suited to long-term sustainability.

“The value delivered by Origin SmartCity is crystal clear,” said Saye. “By integrating technologies and best practices not available to other legacy solution providers, we’ve created a new category of solution in the market that will deliver generational benefits to our customers. We’re very excited to begin this journey with forward-looking clients like the City of Fond du Lac.”

About Origin Utility

Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.