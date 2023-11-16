Surge Marketing Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023

Surge Marketing, a digital marketing agency delivering high-performing PPC, SEO and Social campaigns today announced it has been recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Clutch Champions is the company’s newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

Surge Marketing was included among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions due to having acquired new, verified client reviews within the past six months. This award recognizes Surge Marketing as a top-rated PPC agency leader based on clients’ satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

“High retention rates and dozens of five-star reviews stand as evidence not just of successful results on paper, but as a reflection of the company’s dedication to supporting and educating clients throughout the partnership,” said Joe Livingston, Surge CEO. “Clients value communication and responsiveness just as much as ROI.”

“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “This year’s honorees represent the best of the best on the platform, and am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients’ expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched the platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future.”