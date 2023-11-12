Chicago Tribune Recognizes Daugherty as Top Workplace

Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as a Top Workplace in 2023 by the Chicago Tribune.

Teammates attended the celebration dinner November 7 at Chicago Winery to mark the 14th year the Top Workplaces awards were held in the region.

For additional information, please visit the Chicago Tribune website.

About Top Workplaces

For the past 13 years, Energage, formerly Workplace Dynamics, has been ranking workplaces in the Chicago area and the nation through employee surveys, assessing everything from work-life balance to confidence in company leadership.

About Daugherty Business Solutions

For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.