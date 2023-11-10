Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong String Orchestra’s Belt and Road tour in Central and Eastern Europe (with photos)

HKETO, Brussels supports Hong Kong String Orchestra’s Belt and Road tour in Central and Eastern Europe (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong String Orchestra (HKSO) gave a superb performance in Athens, Greece, on November 9 (Athens time), the first date of its “Strings of the Bauhinia” Central and Eastern Europe tour along the Belt and Road countries from November 9 to 18.

The HKSO, one of Hong Kong’s outstanding arts projects recognised by the China National Arts Fund, is supported by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for conducting cultural exchange activities outside Hong Kong to showcase Chinese artistic excellence as well as to tell the good stories of Hong Kong.

The tour is performing two concerts in Greece, and one concert each in Bulgaria, Serbia, and Romania, led by its founder and artistic director, virtuoso Ms Yao Jue, on the special occasions of the 10th anniversaries of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and also the establishment of the HKSO in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) was happy to support the HKSO in person with its guests in Greece on its first night in Athens, which is also the closing event for the “China-Greece Year of Culture and Tourism”. The Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Raistlin Lau, was also in Athens to applaud the inaugural concert of the tour.

The HKETO, Brussels is helping to promote the concerts to its contacts in government, business and cultural circles in the cities. The Deputy Representative of the HKETO, Brussels, Miss Fiona Li, said there was no better way in forging people-to-people bonds and bridging the gap between different cultures along Belt and Road than sharing music. The concert tour also highlighted the efforts of the Government of HKSAR in grooming music talents with a view to developing Hong Kong to be an international arts and cultural exchange hub. Noting that the HKSO had achieved significant recognition in Hong Kong and internationally for its “music uniqueness in fusing Easter and Western influences”, she said it was emblematic of Hong Kong as an East-meets-West cultural centre, bearing a unique role in promoting the “Belt and Road Initiative”.

The HKSO aims to pave the way for young music graduates towards a professional career. By nurturing and engaging home grown talents it contributes to establishing Hong Kong as an international arts and cultural hub.