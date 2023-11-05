Peace Lily Champions Artisans

Peace Lily Gifts, a UK based start-up that provides sustainable luxury gifts to both consumers and businesses says that artisans are the forgotten heroes of Christmas.

“We think that artisans provide a breath of fresh air in an era of automation and sameness,” said Dele Kehn-Alafun, founder and CEO of Peace Lily. “Artisans invest their creativity and individuality into each product they make but often feel stifled by the internet’s tendency to favour a small number of mainstream suppliers.”

Peace Lily Gifts specialises in high quality gift hampers made up predominantly of individually crafted items – often with sustainably sourced materials – each exuding a sense of uniqueness.

She explains: “Finding artisans and celebrating their distinctiveness is what we do, a mission we believe that matters. Our raison d’etre is to fuel connections and relationships throughout the UK with unique, bespoke gifts from top artisans. In doing so, we combat the ever-present issue of dull, generic gifts and reduce waste from these unwanted gifts, while also supporting diverse small businesses and preserving the environment. And celebrating the individuality of each artisan and their exceptional creations is how we do it.”

Peace Lily Gifts is proud to announce its new catalogue, which showcases the works of amazing artisans and makers. This holiday season, the company encourages everyone to consider the unique, made-in-UK, and meaningful gifts that artisans have to offer.

About Peace Lily Gifts

Peace Lily Gifts based in London and Gloucestershire helps people and businesses find, choose, and give the perfect gift every time. Working with some of the UK’s most talented artisans, they provide stunningly crafted, sustainable gifts and distinctive hampers complete with gorgeous packaging and free delivery.