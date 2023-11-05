Hong Kong – Youth Dialogue on “The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address” (with photos)

Youth Dialogue on “The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address” (with photos) *************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Miss Alice Mak; the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr Clarence Leung; and the Commissioner for Youth, Mr Eric Chan, attended the Youth Dialogue on “The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address” organised for members of the Youth Link today (November 4). They introduced the policy measures related to the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB), which were recently announced in the Policy Address, to over 40 young people. They engaged in interactive discussions with the youth and listened to the opinions of the young people.



During the dialogue, Miss Mak introduced the key initiatives on sustaining youth development and building a caring and inclusive community. She emphasised that the Government attaches great importance to young people and has always been committed to providing young people with an enabling environment, so that they can unleash their full potential in society and contribute to Hong Kong, the country and the world. She said the HYAB will engage young people through activities under the Youth Link and communicate with more young people on a continuous and regular basis.



Responses from the young people attending the dialogue were overwhelming. They actively shared their views on taking forward the initiatives relating to the Youth Development Blueprint, mental health and promotion of fertility, etc. as mentioned in the Policy Address. They also expressed their views on how to support young people to take part in public affairs and develop diverse talents. Some participants pointed out that the dedicated chapter on youth in the Policy Address reflected that the Government places great importance on youth development.



The Youth Link, launched by the HYAB in September this year, aims to connect young people who have participated in youth programmes organised by the Government. It will provide young people with more opportunities to develop diverse talents and serve the community and will strengthen their communication and mutual trust with the Government.