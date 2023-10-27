Hong Kong – LD to launch exhibition on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance

LD to launch exhibition on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance **************************************************************************



Members of the public are invited to visit an exhibition on the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance organised by the Labour Department in Tsuen Wan on October 30 and 31 (Monday and Tuesday).



The exhibition will feature the main provisions of the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance, good human resource management measures, as well as employment rights and benefits for foreign domestic helpers. Related publications and souvenirs will be distributed, and promotional videos will be shown.



The exhibition will be held at Atrium, Belvedere Square, Belvedere Garden Phase III, 625 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free.