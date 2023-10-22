Hong Kong – SCST continues visit to Thailand (with photos)

SCST continues visit to Thailand (with photos) **********************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, continued his visit in Thailand today (October 22). In the morning, he visited the “Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Carnival” exhibition in Bangkok. The exhibition is organised by the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Office of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), introducing Hong Kong’s ICH items through exhibits, photos, short videos and interactive games. Mr Yeung then visited the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre to learn more about art and cultural development in Thailand and appreciate the artworks created by artists of different styles. He also visited the “Immersive Hong Kong” roving exhibition organised by the Information Services Department in Bangkok.



In the afternoon, Mr Yeung attended the opening ceremony of the “Next Generation: Emerging Directors Exhibition & Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation” organised by Create Hong Kong and funded by the Hong Kong Film Development Fund (FDF). Seven Hong Kong films, including those by budding directors, such as “A Guilty Conscience” and “A Light Never Goes Out”, were screened and the promotional materials and film sets of the films supported by the FDF were showcased in the exhibition. Mr Yeung also visited the “JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion in Bangkok” opening ceremony organised by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association and sponsored by Create Hong Kong and attended the opening fashion presentation.



Mr Yeung attended the Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok opening ceremony and opening programme organised by the LCSD yesterday (October 21). Held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 21 to November 12, the Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok is an overseas cultural exchange extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, with the support from the Ministry of Culture, Kingdom of Thailand.



Mr Yeung also visited the Thai Film Archive, which presents “Movies to GO – Border Crossings in Hong Kong Cinema – Thailand” in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archive at the Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok. Co-productions of the two places and three Hong Kong film classics in the 1980s and 1990s that had inspired some Thai film directors, namely “Police Story”, “An Autumn’s Tale” and “Once a Thief” are screened.



Mr Yeung will return to Hong Kong tomorrow (October 23) morning.