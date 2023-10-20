Slotland’s 25th Birthday Celebrations Continue with Launch of 5 More Games and Another $50 Birthday Chip

WEBWIRE – Friday, October 20, 2023

Slotland is celebrating its 25th birthday this month. Throughout the birthday celebrations there have been several birthday bonus offers and new games. This week theyve added two more new games and two new bonus offers.

When it launched in 1998, Slotland was one of the very first real money online casinos. Many have come and gone in that time, but Slotland continues to entertain players all over the world, setting high standards for customer service and unique games.

Earlier this month, Slotland introduced three new games: Eight Unicorns, a pastel-colored fantasy game; Festive Time, which celebrates Chinese New Year all year long; and Pawsome. This week theyre adding two more: Bank Bust and Year 3000.

Year 3000 is an 8X4 slot with Expanding Wilds and a Free Spins symbol that grants up to 50 free spins. Along with robots and spaceships, Year 3000 also features some of the visionaries of our own time that have helped us see into the future: Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and Greta Thunberg.

This weekend, Slotland is giving all active players another birthday present: a free $50 chip.

$50 BIRTHDAY CHIP

Bonus code: BDAYCHIP

Max. cashout: 5X. Wagering requirement 32X.

Valid for all slots and Keno

Available until October 22 only.

Another free chip is available for VIP players.

VIP FREE CHIP

$160 for Gold VIPs, $100 for Silver VIPs, $50 for Bronze VIPs

All VIP players that have deposited $150 since October 1 are eligible.

Bonus code: VIPCHIP

Max. cashout: 7X. Wagering requirement: 35X

Available October 24-26, 2023.

Slotland is one of the oldest and most trusted real money online casinos in the world. It has a large selection of unique games and is known all over the world for its exceptional customer service.