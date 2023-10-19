Loveforce International Releases Three New Digital Music Singles by Ami Cannon, COVID-19 and One of Bobby Jonz Final Recordings

On Friday, October 20, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One of the songs will be by Ami Cannon. Another will be by Alternative Rock Band Covid-19. A third will be one of the final recordings by Bobby Jonz.

The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Jonz is entitled “Shape Up Or Ship Out.” It is a Chicago Style Blues Song featuring strong lead guitar work and sung impeccably by song master Bobby Jonz. The lyric revolves around a man who has let things slide and his woman is giving him an ultimatum to either shape up or ship out. It’s one of the final songs Jonz recorded in his 61 year singing career and it is memorable, in that it shows that at 84, he still had it.

The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Christ Power.” The song is in the Spiritual-Contemporary Christian genres. Lyrically, it talks about the power of Christ washing over you and improving your life. Listeners can just relax and enjoy the melody and instrumentation, contemplate the lyrics or do both. It is a joyful, faith-filled song.

The new Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Journey Through A Hurricane.” The song is an experimental Rock Instrumental that creates a pulsating soundscape that actually creates sounds like an airplane on a journey through a hurricane.

“Our three releases this week are all unique,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Ami Cannon song is a moving Christian Contemporary piece. The Covid-19 song creates a unique listener experience, and the Bobby Jonz song shows the continuing power of Jonz as both a singer and a songwriter shortly before he succumbed to Covid,” he continued.

The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.

For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.