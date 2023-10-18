Carol Gault Showcases Professional Bird Photography in Poetic Animal Alphabet Book “Albatross to Zenaida”

Publisher: Aspen Light Imaging

Genre: Childrens Book

Author Bio

At the ripe old age of five years old, with 3 cereal box tops, and 50 cents, Carol Gault purchased her first camera. With the first roll of film, she learned how to hold the camera steady and relatively level. When that camera ceased to function, her parents let her take their old Kodak with a shutter that sounded like the horn of a Model T car, and she was off to Y camp, taking pictures of her friends and counselors. The Kodak Instamatic became her favorite tool in her teenage years, and it wasnt until her mid-twenties that she managed to buy a single-lens reflex.

While she was in graduate school and working on a masters degree, she worked part-time in a needlework store and became a needlework designer. She achieved her masters degree in mammal ecology and then had two children and learned about being a mammal firsthand. The camera became a supplement to her career as an at-home biologist, a designer, and a mom. Most of her picture-taking was snapshots of children, flowers in the backyard, and the occasional vacation trip. She had a book published, Needlework Dragons and other Mythical Creatures, with Van Nostrand Rheinhold. She took classes on graphic design and computer graphics and self-published several needlework instruction pamphlets.

As a perpetual student and moving to Aspen as a refugee from real life, she started taking her photography more seriously and attended classes with David Hiser, the faculty at Colorado Mountain College, and various workshops offered in the west. Using the biology and design skills shes picked up along the way, she is now a landscape and wildlife photographer. She has taught digital imaging and photography at the local Colorado Mountain College. Aspen Light Imaging is her company that produces note cards, magnets, laser prints, and other gift-related items from her photographs.