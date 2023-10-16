Hong Kong – Correctional officers intercept smuggling of suspected dangerous drug into Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre

Correctional officers intercept smuggling of suspected dangerous drug into Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre ******************************************************************************************



Correctional officers at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre today (October 16) intercepted a male remand person in custody smuggling a suspected dangerous drug into the centre by concealing it inside his body.

The 31-year-old person in custody was remanded for the offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug on October 13. After undergoing X-ray body scanning, he was suspected to have swallowed the dangerous drug before admission. He was therefore separated and put under close monitoring.

At 1.57pm today, he discharged one pack of the suspected dangerous drug with a weight of about 18 grams wrapped in a plastic sheet. The case has been reported to the Police for follow-up.

A spokesman for the Correctional Services Department said, “The department takes every measure to stop the introduction of dangerous drugs or unauthorised articles into correctional institutions in order to maintain good order and discipline, and a drug-free environment for all persons in custody.”