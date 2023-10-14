Hong Kong – Speech by CE at Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week (English only) (with video)

Speech by CE at Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week (English only) (with video) ******************************************************************************************



Following is the video speech by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, at the Opening Ceremony of 2023 Future Science Prize Week today (October 14):



Professor Dennis Lo (Co-Chair of the Program Committee of 2023 Future Science Prize Week), Professor Yang Xueming (Co-Chair of the Program Committee of 2023 Future Science Prize Week), distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to virtually join the opening of the 2023 Future Science Prize Week. I would like to start by extending my sincere congratulations to the eight awardees of the 2023 Future Science Prize.



Since its inception in 2016, the Future Science Prize has awarded 35 distinguished scientists who have made outstanding achievements in science and technology in the Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, or Taiwan. This eminent award has given the global community a better understanding of the scientific development in the country and the impact of our scientists to the world.



I am delighted to note that for the very first time in the prize’s history, this year’s Prize Week is being held here in Hong Kong. The opening ceremony today takes place in the Hong Kong Science Park, a flagship I&T (innovation and technology) facility that is home to over 1 000 thriving tech firms.



As for the award ceremony, it will be held in one of our newest and most spectacular landmarks – the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which showcases national treasures from the Forbidden City in Beijing, and is part of our blossoming West Kowloon Cultural District. I surely hope that our guests will have an extraordinary and memorable experience there, as you marvel at the synergy between science and culture, in this dynamic Asia’s world city of Hong Kong.



Over 100 outstanding scientists coming from all over the world will take part in a two-day Science Symposium today and tomorrow, as you participate in a series of thought-provoking panel discussions.



These world-class scientific events and exchanges will certainly inspire our young and budding scientists to pursue excellence in their careers, and go a long way towards consolidating Hong Kong’s strategic position in developing into an international I&T centre.



I&T development is a top policy priority of the Hong Kong SAR Government. We are committed to promoting societal progress and economic development through I&T. Throughout the years, we have already invested more than HK$200 billion in such measures as developing infrastructure, promoting research and development, nurturing talents and supporting the industry.



We are now moving at full steam along the strategies as set out in the Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint. And I can assure you that more targeted measures in boosting our I&T prowess will be announced in my upcoming Policy Address later this month.



Before I close, I would like to take the opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Program Committee and Steering Committee of the Future Science Prize Week, as well as the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences for organising this prestigious event.



I am sure you will have an insightful experience here. My congratulations again to all the laureates. Thank you very much.