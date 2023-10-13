Ambit signs Indian Chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi as Brand Ambassador

Ambit is delighted to announce Indian Grandmaster (GM) Vidit Gujrathi as its brand ambassador. This partnership signifies a significant milestone in Ambit’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to fostering strategic alliances in the world of Chess, to help develop the game.

Vidit Gujrathi, a prominent figure in the world of Chess, brings a wealth of expertise and a sterling reputation to brand Ambit as one of the youngest GMs of India. With an illustrious career marked by numerous titles and accomplishments, Vidit embodies excellence, accountability and integrity that align perfectly with some of Ambit’s values.

Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO, Ambit commented on the announcement, “Our passion for Chess runs deep. We believe that it is not just a game, but a profound art form that epitomizes intellect, strategy, and acumen. We are delighted to welcome Vidit to the Ambit family. His dedication to Chess and the ability to think strategically align perfectly with our business values. Having Vidit as a brand ambassador not only adds a new dimension to our marketing efforts, but also reflects our dedication to supporting and celebrating achievements in the world of Chess”.

Vidit expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “I am truly excited to collaborate with Ambit, a brand known for its unwavering commitment to strategic thinking and excellence. Chess and business share common ground in the pursuit of strategy, and I believe this partnership will be a win-win. I look forward to representing Ambit and contributing to its continued success”.

About Ambit Group:

Ambit is one of India’s premier providers of financial advice and capital, known for its business acumen. Ambit comprises Investment Banking (Corporate Finance & Equity Capital Markets), Asset Management, Institutional Equities (Research, Sales & Sales Trading), and a Non-Banking Finance Company (SME Lending). We are focused on delivering tailor-made financial solutions suitable to our client’s needs. These are based on our deep understanding of the Indian economy and market forces, unmatched research, and client-focused approach. Ambit is headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in key cities in India, Singapore, and New York.