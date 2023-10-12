Paytm Insider Launches “Join The Jalsa” to Celebrate the Ultimate Navratri Festival across India

It’s that time of the year when the festive spirit is in the air and the country is waiting with bated breath to welcome Navratri. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm, complete with rhythmic dancing to dhols as well as delectable cuisine spanning nine nights. And to celebrate this essence of Navratri, India’s leading entertainment platform, Paytm Insider is bringing forth ‘Join The Jalsa’ – a curation of some of the biggest events for you to immerse in this festive season this October.

After last year’s mega response, the platform has expanded its offerings across multiple venues and cities by bringing forth 2x more Navratri events this year as compared to 2022. It has curated a line-up of immersive live events and experiences in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Surat for its Navratri campaign. The festival revellers are expected to attend in large numbers, especially in Mumbai & Ahmedabad which are seeing the highest traction in terms of ticket sales.

Mumbai gears up for an epic Navratri season with some of the biggest artists ‘Joining The Jalsa’. Parthiv Gohil at NESCO Center, Goregaon, and Aishwarya Majmudar in Borivali’s Rangtaali promise electrifying nights. The Great Indian Dandiya Festival at Jio World Garden boasts of Divya Kumar (of ‘Kamariya’ fame from the movie ‘Stree’), Shruti Pathak, and Ameya Dabli. You don’t want to miss out on Borivali’s Navrang Navratri with Nilesh Thakkar either!\

Ahmedabad is going to witness Colors Gujarati RangRatri, which will be the only on-air and on-ground Navratri event to happen at the Tathastu Party Plot, Sardar Patel Ring Road that spans across 1 lakh square feet. For an authentic experience of raas-leela, people can join Vrundavan Raas Leela at Iscon Palmsprings.

Surat will be dancing to the tunes of Adityadan Gadhavi, Keerti Sagathia, Priyanka Vaidya, Maulik Baladhiya and Urvashi Patel when they take the stage at G9 Navratri. In Lucknow, Rang-E-Dandiya will be the go to place to celebrate Navratri. Rajasthan’s most awaited and biggest event Dandiya Maharaas & Dussehra Mohotsav 2023 will be happening in Jaipur at Janki Paradise Garden.

Paytm Insider’s Business Head, Varun Khare expressed, “Navratri goes way beyond dance and worship. It’s a showcase of India’s rich diversity, with unique traditions, music, and mouthwatering cuisine in every region. Most importantly, it’s about getting together and having a blast. We’re excited to double down our own offerings as compared to last year and bring you a lineup of the country’s biggest events through our campaign, Join The Jalsa.”

Paytm Insider offers Navratri discounts on select celebrations happening across the country. Get your tickets on Paytm Insider now and ‘Join The Jalsa’, where India dances to Navratri’s rhythm!

About Paytm Insider

Paytm Insider is one of India’s leading live entertainment and digital experience platforms. It helps the audience discover and find tickets to exciting live and online events. The company has welcomed fans to over 150K events across the country and sold over 23 million tickets to some of the most exciting and unforgettable experiences.