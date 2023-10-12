ASUS Encourages Responsible E-Waste Disposal Through #DiscardResponsibly Initiative for Indian Consumers

Charging towards a more sustainable and green future, ASUS India – A Taiwanese technology giant, to mark the occasion of International E-Waste Day, announced the #DiscardResponsibly campaign aimed at promoting responsible e-waste disposal. The campaign themed around “You can recycle anything with a plug, battery, or cable!” underscores the importance of driving awareness amongst end users about the repercussions of improper electronic waste disposal while also empowering individuals to discard their e-waste in a more accountable manner.

According to the United Nations, 8 kg of e-waste per person will be produced worldwide in 2023 which means a total of 61.3 million tonnes of electronic waste will make headway in the landfills within a year. Attempting to reduce this waste, ASUS India is running an awareness drive to inform citizens while also facilitating a home-collection drive across the country.

Commenting on launching the #DiscardResponsibly-2023 campaign, Eric Ou, Country Head of ASUS India, shared, “ASUS globally has been a harbinger of change, be it via the technology solutions that we have brought closer to our customers or by undertaking the challenge and aligning efforts to curb and reduce the growing e-waste in the world. ASUS believes the staggering need for inculcating sustainable practices and contributing towards setting up a more prevalent circular e-waste economy. By 2025, we aim to achieve a global recycling rate of 20% for ASUS products and this will only be feasible if we are supported by our customers who have trusted us day in and day out. Seeking their support and furthering our vision of ‘my responsibility, discard responsibly,’ we at ASUS India are elated to announce the #DiscardResponsibly-2023 campaign.”

“The campaign is also aimed at creating conversation and driving awareness on how anything with a plug, battery and cable needs to be discarded and used cautiously to ensure maximum life. We are certain that this initiative will compel ASUS users to support us in building India’s e-waste circular economy, thus striving for a greener and more sustainable future for our planet”. added Eric Ou.

How can people request for home collection drive:

ASUS India has set up a toll-free helpline number ( 1800 2090 365 ) and portal, visit https://asus.in/discardresponsibly/, where consumers can attain information about how they can dispose of e-waste and schedule pick-up slots for collection. ASUS representatives will promptly collect the e-waste from the specified location.

The company will also drive an on-ground awareness campaign at over 40 ASUS stores. The employees at the store will detail the steps that will help customers reduce e-waste while also taking cognizance of how they can contribute to the initiative. People buying laptops from the ASUS stores will also be presented with a jute bag and a plant as a pledge to reduce waste.

ASUS India has been striving towards reducing the e-waste generated by opting for incorporating post-industrial recycled waste in its products. The recently launched ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is one of the most environmentally conscious devices available in the Indian market. This product embraces recycled materials in its chassis, employing a high percentage of post-industrial-recycled (PIR) aluminum and magnesium-aluminum alloy in its metal parts. The company also became the first to introduce the ASUS Select Store which displays a range of refurbished laptops that are at par with brand new products.

Link to the campaign – https://www.asus.com/in/content/discard-responsibly/

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards, and routers. Along with an expanding range of superior gaming, content-creation, and AIoT solutions, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart life for everyone. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS is driven to become the world’s most admired innovative leading technology enterprise. Inspired by In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 awards every day in 2019 and ranks as one of Forbes’ World’s Best Regarded Companies and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.