Lectrix EV Joins Forces with Zypp Electric to Supercharge Electric Two-Wheeler Expansion

In a significant move that promises to reshape the Indian electric two-wheeler landscape, Lectrix EV, a major player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, has forged a strategic partnership with Zypp Electric, a leading provider of electric mobility & delivery solutions. The collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in Zypp’s ambitious expansion plan, which aims to increase its electric vehicle fleet by more than 1 lakh EV Fleet size by next year.

Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group is renowned for its cutting-edge electric two-wheelers. In this strategic collaboration, Lectrix EV will leverage its expertise and resources to supply customized electric vehicles tailored to Zypp’s specific requirements for their expanding last-mile delivery business. These vehicles are not only environmentally friendly but also compliant with the FAME II scheme, aligning perfectly with the Indian government’s goal towards cleaner and sustainable transportation options.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the fact that all the vehicles provided by Lectrix EV to Zypp will be 100% Made in India & FAME II approved products. This commitment to domestic manufacturing reflects the companies’ shared vision to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative and promote self-reliance in the EV sector. It is expected to generate a positive ripple effect throughout the Indian EV ecosystem aiding in increased employment opportunities and technological advancement.

Mr K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV shared, “Lectrix EV’s readiness to provide customized electric two-wheelers tailored to Zypp’s needs is a testament to their deep understanding of the B2B (business-to-business) use case in the electric mobility industry. This understanding has been honed through past and ongoing collaborations with industry giants like Bounce and Mooving. The valuable insights gained from these partnerships have positioned Lectrix EV as a go-to partner for businesses seeking efficient and sustainable last-mile delivery solutions. As the partnership between Lectrix EV and Zypp takes shape, it is likely to accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers for commercial purposes, setting a new benchmark for sustainable and efficient last-mile delivery solutions in India.”

“We are currently in a massive expansion phase and our aim is to deploy half a million scooters within the next 4 years. Indian last mile market is desperately looking to electrify itself and the solution lies with large scale fleet service providers who can manage the entire ecosystem around EVs. The adoption of electric two-wheelers for last-mile deliveries not only reduces operational costs for businesses but also contributes significantly to reducing carbon footprint and fuel the ongoing demand of faster deliveries to customer doorsteps. In the past, we have worked with a few select OEMs. We have been testing Lectrix products for a few months now and am happy to collaborate with Letrix EV to achieve this big goal and look forward to working with them in the future as well”, shared Tushar Mehta, COO & Co-founder, Zypp Electric.

The timing of this collaboration couldn’t be more opportune. With the Indian electric vehicle market witnessing rapid growth and the e-commerce sector experiencing a boom, Zypp’s expansion plans align perfectly with the evolving needs of the Indian consumer.

With FAME II compliance and a commitment to Indian manufacturing, this alliance exemplifies the transformative potential of the electric vehicle industry in the country. As these electric fleets hit the streets, it won’t just be the wheels that are turning; it will be the wheels of progress, innovation, and a greener future for India’s urban landscape.