Radiation Oncologist Dr. Paul Gliedman Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Radiation Oncologist Dr. Paul Gliedman, MD. Dr. Gliedman will practice at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11210 and 121 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

“Dr. Gliedman brings an unparalleled level of expertise and leadership that will further elevate our radiation oncology team,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Delivering the highest quality of patient care is our number one priority, and his addition will be a tremendous asset to NYCBS.”

Dr. Gliedman has decades of experience managing cancers of all sites, specializing in breast, prostate, brain tumors, GI, and gynecologic cancer. He has expertise in Cranial and Body Stereotactic Radiosurgery.

“I believe in the power of listening to my patients, allowing their voices to guide me in understanding their needs, “ said Dr. Gliedman. Through this mutual exchange, I gain invaluable insights, enabling me to craft tailored treatment options that align perfectly with their unique circumstances. My goal is to create a treatment plan that not only addresses their cancer but is also a perfect fit for each individual.”

Dr. Gliedman has held numerous Medical Director positions in hospital and multi-specialty practice settings. He is the Director of Radiation Oncology at Mount Sinai Brooklyn and prior to joining NYCBS was the Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Vantage Health, Mount Sinai West and Hackensack Medical Center.

Dr. Gliedman received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his medical internship at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and his residency in Radiation Oncology at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Dr. Gliedman has frequently been recognized in New York Magazine’s “Best Doctors” list and has been a Castle Connolly’s Top Doctor for over two decades.

To make an appointment at Nostrand Avenue, please call 718-406-9454.

To make an appointment at DeKalb Avenue, please call 718-250-8248.

For more information, visit nycancer.com

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.