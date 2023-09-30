Hong Kong – Public reminded not to burn wax, fly sky lanterns or litter

Public reminded not to burn wax, fly sky lanterns or litter ***********************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) reminds people to keep places clean, not to burn wax or put lit candles on the ground, grass pitches or beaches, not to throw glow sticks or other objects onto trees, and not to fly sky lanterns while celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival.



People littering at LCSD venues such as parks, beaches and barbecue sites are liable to a penalty of $1,500, while the maximum penalty for burning wax, throwing objects onto trees or flying sky lanterns is a fine of $2,000 and 14 days’ imprisonment.