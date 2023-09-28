The New York Junior League Celebrates Inaugural Find the Good Day with Community Impact, Training, and Fundraising Initiatives

Find the Good Day is a new Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) initiative dedicated to finding the good in ourselves, our community, and our world. The NYJL received an official proclamation from Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, in recognition of Find the Good Day. Mayoral proclamations are issued to proclaim a day, week, or month in honor of a person or cause of significant citywide interest.

As its signature Find the Good Day project, the NYJL partnered with the NYC Department of Social Services (DSS) to provide 80 HomeNow kits to families transitioning from homeless shelters to apartments. Each year, DSS helps tens of thousands of New Yorkers obtain permanent housing or remain stably housed. In fiscal year 2023 alone, over 15,000 households moved from shelters to permanent housing.

In the weeks leading up to Find the Good Day, NYJL volunteers fundraised in-kind and monetary donations to create the kits which included cleaning supplies and housewares, sheets and towels, along with handwritten notes welcoming families to their new homes. The HomeNow kits, which were sorted and packaged by volunteers on September 14, contain the essentials for a new home, but their impact goes far beyond the items themselves ensuring families are given the best start possible to their next chapter.

The NYJL also focused on its mission as a training organization by offering educational training and skills training in CPR and AED from a registered health practitioner. Course participants received American Red Cross certifications.

NYJL volunteers and supporters shopped for good with official AJLI Find the Good Day partner, Kendra Scott, both online and at the brands East Coast flagship store in SoHo. Kendra Scott generously donated 20% of sales on September 14 and 15 to the NYJL in support of its HomeNow kits initiative.

As the founding Junior League, the NYJL is thrilled to bring the AJLIs vision for Find the Good Day to life in such a meaningful way, said NYJL President Serra Eken. We are grateful for the support of our volunteers, donors, and sponsor, Kendra Scott, who allow us to bring good to the New York City community not just today, but everyday.

About the New York Junior League

Since 1901, the New York Junior League (NYJL) has responded to New York Citys most pressing socioeconomic challenges. Powered by over 2,400 women volunteers, the NYJL works with more than 60 community-based organizations to advance childrens social-emotional learning and to provide life skills programs to youth and adults who are navigating periods of difficult transition. Bringing their diverse experiences and talents, trained NYJL volunteers engage women and children in health, education, and arts workshops specially customized to their needs. The NYJL also advocates with state and city government for women- and children-centered policies and develops volunteers leadership skills for service in the NYJL and on other nonprofit boards, all while cultivating a community that reinforces womens personal relationships and collective power as drivers of positive change.

