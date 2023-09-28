Cola Wealth Advisors Honors Ex-Air Force Pilot With Fly-By Tribute At Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Matthew Marsh, born on October 26, 1976, at the Hahn Airbase in Germany, was not only a proud native of Sumter, SC, but also a dedicated member of a family with a rich tradition of American service. Following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Matthew embarked on a distinguished 20-year career in the United States Air Force. His assignments took him around the world, from McGuire Air Force Base, NJ, to Ramstein Airbase, Germany, McChord Air Force Base, WA, Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan, and finally, his retirement from the Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, VA. Throughout his service, Matthew played a vital role in air logistics, equipment transportation, force deployment, and terminal operations. Notably, he participated in the honorable mission of rescuing, recovering, and returning the remains of American military members in Southeast Asia.

Matthews legacy extends beyond his military and professional accomplishments. He was a man of diverse interests and passions, finding joy in travel, the great outdoors, and woodworking. Above all, he cherished moments spent with his family, whether through shared dinners, games, painting, picnics, or heartfelt laughter. Known for his kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, and a wonderful sense of humor, Matthew remained humble and quiet throughout life’s challenges.

His proudest achievements were his three beloved sons: Logan, Dakota, and Blair, whom he adored and supported with unwavering love and dedication.

Cola Wealth Advisors, a financial firm comprised of several ex-Air Force pilots, recognizes the significance of Matthew Marsh’s life and service. As a firm rooted in a tradition of community outreach and giving back, Cola Wealth Advisors found it fitting to honor Matthew’s memory with a fly-by tribute at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. This act exemplifies their commitment to acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional individuals within their community.

Cola Wealth Advisors’ dedication to community outreach extends beyond this tribute, as they continue to support various causes, organize events for retirement communities, educate the younger generation, assist families in need, and undertake numerous charitable flights and initiatives. Their mission is to bring joy and inspiration to the community, mirroring the selfless spirit of heroes like Matthew Marsh.

