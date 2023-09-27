Quadrant Performance Materials Names Geoff Stephenson as Vice President of Sales

Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a global leader in high-performance materials, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Stephenson as its new Vice President of Sales. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Stephenson will drive the company’s sales efforts and strengthen its spray foam insulation market position across key industries.

Geoff Stephenson brings over 15 years of sales and management experience in the spray foam materials and manufacturing sector. He has a proven track record of delivering growth and driving revenue in competitive markets. Prior to joining Quadrant Performance Materials, Mr. Stephenson held executive sales positions at Henry Roofing and Foam where he consistently exceeded sales targets and enhanced customer relationships.

In his new role, Mr. Stephenson will be responsible for leading the sales team, developing, and executing sales strategies, and identifying new opportunities for Quadrant Performance Materials’ innovative product portfolio. His industry expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening customer partnerships and expanding the company’s market share.

“We are delighted to welcome Geoff Stephenson to our executive team,” said QPM President & CEO Robert Jamieson. “His extensive experience, strategic vision, and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our company’s values and objectives. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

Geoff Stephenson expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, “I am honored to join Quadrant Performance Materials, a company known for its commitment to quality and innovation. I am eager to work with the talented sales team and contribute to the company’s growth trajectory by delivering value to our customers.”

For more information on the line of spray foam products, please visit www.QuadrantPM.com or call 972-542-0072.

About Quadrant Performance Materials

Quadrant Performance Materials develops innovative products and solutions for use in residential and commercial construction. We are passionate about spray foam and servicing our customers with an always on-hand approach. Our team is comprised of seasoned professionals who are committed to our customers’ success.