Author Patty L. Young’s New Book, “Oh, Me? I’m Just a Mom,” Explores the Author’s Relationship with Motherhood and God as She Experience the Trials and Triumphs of Life

Patty L. Young, a single mother of four and grandmother to eleven, has completed her new book, “Oh, Me? I’m Just a Mom: One Woman’s Journey through the Ups and Downs of Life as a Wife and Mother and How God Sustained Her through It All”: a poignant memoir that follows the author through the various struggles she faced throughout her life, and how her faith and trust in God helped to carry her through the darkness to discover the incredible blessings he had planned for her.

Raised in Central Florida her whole life, author Patty L. Young has been knocked pretty hard by life along the way, but in those times, as she looked towards the Lord, her relationship with Him became more intimate, and she grew stronger in her faith. The author was in the ministry for thirteen years, working mostly with youth and young adults, using music and drama to present the Gospel of Jesus. She has been the worship leader in multiple churches, shared the Word before congregations and small groups, and ministered in song. Currently, she serves on the praise/worship team in her home church in Sebring, Florida.

“As a mom, have you been made to feel that your position as a mother is less important than a woman who brings home a paycheck? Have you ever felt that you don’t know what you are doing as a mom? Have there been days when you just wanted to quit being a mom? If you have answered ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then you are the one for whom this book was written,” writes Young.

She continues, “[I believe] that you will see that you are not alone in how you have been feeling, and you will also find that even if you do feel alone, you never really are. There is One who never leaves you, and He will provide you with everything you need to be the best mother that you can be.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patty L. Young’s new book is shared in the author’s hope that her story will help readers forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father and encourage an understanding of how much God truly leaves each and every one of his children. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Young reveals how being a mother may be one of the hardest and most challenging things one may do in their life but also one of the most glorious and honored positions a woman can obtain.

Readers can purchase “Oh, Me? I’m Just a Mom: One Woman’s Journey through the Ups and Downs of Life as a Wife and Mother and How God Sustained Her through It All” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

