Author Jeannette Mann’s New Book, “Hodgepodge 2,” is a Moving Memoir That Allows Readers to Experience the Highs and Lows of the Author’s Life

Jeannette Mann has completed her new book, “Hodgepodge 2”: an interesting work that offers insight into the author’s life.

Mann writes, “I will achieve my goals again. This is a true story of my life, the tragedies, heartbreak, and loss. There are still so much that has happened, all bad for me and I had no control over. I can only do what I have to do, one day at a time. I know I will conquer this challenge for I’m a very strong person and will get through it all. It will be a long, lonely journey. So sit back, relax, and begin to read!”

Published by Page Publishing, Jeannette Mann’s fascinating work takes readers through the author’s life journey.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Hodgepodge 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

