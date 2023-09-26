Exploring the Future of Sports: NimGuerra™ Sports League presents an Informative Zoom Event on September 28, 2023, at 4 pm Eastern Time

A forthcoming Zoom event, sponsored by the NimGuerra™ Sports League, scheduled for September 28, 2023, at 4 PM Eastern Time (ET), will provide insights into an emerging sport with the potential to captivate sports enthusiasts globally. This sport has already generated over $100 million in revenue from its female counterpart, prompting experts to consider its impact on the sporting landscape.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the following key topics:

1. Introduction to a Distinctive Sport: The event will introduces a unique sport, offering entertainment for a diverse range of fans with elements that set this sport apart from others.

2. League Development Outlook: Participants will gain insights into plans for establishing a robust league centered around this sport, offering new prospects for teams, players, and fans alike, including innovative strategies and community engagement initiatives shaping the sport’s future.

3. Participation and Ownership: Opportunities for involvement and potential contributions to this pioneering venture as a founder will be presented including various avenues for participation and how individuals can play a role in the sport’s success.

4. Early Investment Opportunities: Early investment prospects and how individuals can participate in an exhibition game paving the way for the official league launch, positioning them at the forefront of this sports evolution.

5. Interactive Q&A Session: Time will be devoted to engaging with experienced team members who are deeply committed to the sport’s future. This interactive session provides an opportunity to ask questions and gain insights into the vision and strategy behind this exciting endeavor.

This event offers a unique chance to explore the potential transformation of the sports industry. To register for the Zoom event, please visit the Eventbrite registration page at the Event Registration Link (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/701289334277).

Mark your calendars for September 28, 2023, at 4 PM ET, and prepare to delve into the evolving world of sports.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kirk Ward

Vice President of League Development

NimGuerra™ Sports Entertainment Group, Inc.

Email: kirk@nimguerra.com

About NimGuerra™ Sports Entertainment Group, Inc.:

NimGuerra™ Sports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a forward-thinking organization committed to pushing the boundaries of sports and entertainment. Fueled by a commitment to innovation and a passion for creating memorable experiences, the organization is dedicated to ushering in a new era in sports. Join us in shaping the future of the sporting world.

Website: https://nimguerra.com/