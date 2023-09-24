Unlock Team Success: Escape Ops Welcomes Companies for Ultimate Team Building Experience

Calgary’s Escape Ops unveils immersive escape rooms for team building. Boost communication, critical thinking, and camaraderie.

In an era where collaboration and teamwork are the cornerstones of success, Escape Ops is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for businesses to enhance their team dynamics. With the introduction of our four immersive escape rooms—Ops Cognition, Hyperspace, Dynamic Duo, and Shrine—we invite business owners and their staff to embark on a unique journey of team building and problem-solving.

Escape Ops, located in the heart of Calgary, has become a premier destination for those seeking thrilling adventures that challenge both the mind and the spirit. Our escape rooms are designed to promote effective communication, critical thinking, and camaraderie among colleagues, making them the perfect choice for team building activities.

The four exhilarating escape rooms offered at Escape Ops are:

1. Ops Cognition: When designing this game, our team was inspired by the movie Inception and the idea of being able to dive into someone’s mind to access their memories. You don’t need any knowledge of the film to play. If you want to experience a game that’s completely extraordinary and unique, this experience is for you.

2. Hyperspace: This stunning, futuristic game design is inspired by the sci-fi movies Star Wars and Serenity, and sets the perfect stage for an immersive escape game experience. Down to the last detail, this room design will make you feel as if you’re boarding a real spacecraft. In fact, the escape room is so authentic that it was used as a movie set for scenes in a short film by SAIT’s film program.

3. Dynamic Duo: In other live-action breakout escape room experiences, you either have to pair up with strangers or pay for the remaining unfilled slots. Not here! Dynamic Duo is specifically made for 2 and ONLY 2 players. The puzzles are designed in a way that requires both players to be involved in the game-play to solve this exciting room escape.

4. Shrine: This is a game that utilizes no traditional letter or number locks found in your traditional escape room experience. Once again you do not need any prior knowledge of the theme to be able to play and enjoy it. Think of it as a fantasy dungeon puzzle experience!

Why Choose Escape Ops for Team Building?

– Highly immersive and intricately designed escape rooms that challenge all aspects of teamwork.

– Experienced and friendly staff dedicated to ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for your team.

– Flexible booking options to accommodate groups of various sizes and schedules.

– It’s affordable. No matter the size of your team and your team building budget, an escape game is a convenient outing that will boost the morale and productivity of your team in just 60 minutes.

As businesses strive for growth and success, investing in team building activities has never been more critical. Escape Ops offers an engaging and fun solution to foster collaboration, enhance problem-solving skills, and strengthen team bonds.

Book your team-building adventure at Escape Ops today and watch your team reach new heights of productivity and cohesion. For inquiries and reservations, please visit our website at https://escapeops.ca/ or contact us at (403) 669-6332.

About Escape Ops

Escape Ops offers ultra-immersive escape rooms in Calgary. We value quality over quantity, creative innovation, and doing it all with unrivaled passion. With a blank canvas to carry out our vision, we were able to design our puzzles from scratch with logic, depth, and immersion at the forefront. Our mission statement is simple: Escape Ops is here to deliver an unparalleled puzzle experience.