Dr. John Burd Featured in VeganMed: An Alliance for a Healthier and More Inclusive World

VeganMed, the leading authority in certifying and promoting animal-free medications and supplements, has recently honored Dr. John Burd, the esteemed scientist, entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Lysulin, Inc., in an online feature.

With a Ph.D. in biochemistry, Dr. Burd has built a remarkable legacy rooted in his dedication to aiding individuals efficiently manage their glucose levels. Committed to creating natural solutions, he has become a beacon in advancing VeganMed’s ideals for a kinder, safer, and more inclusive world. Dr. Burd, throughout his illustrious career, has founded several health-centric companies, pioneering natural alternatives for glucose management and addressing a spectrum of health challenges.

Additionally, Dr. Burd introduced ‘Wonder Spray,’ an FDA-cleared natural antibiotic tailored for wound cleansing and expedited wound healing. This groundbreaking product aligns perfectly with VeganMed’s mission of endorsing health solutions free from animal-derived ingredients.

Dr. Burd, expressing his enthusiasm about the feature, stated, “It’s truly an honor to share my story with VeganMed, an organization that resonates so deeply with my values. Our mission aligns – we’re not just developing health products; we’re sculpting a future where health, compassion, and inclusivity go hand in hand.”

For more information on Lysulin, visit www.lysulin.com. For additional information on Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray, visit www.drburdwonderspray.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Lysulin, Inc or Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”