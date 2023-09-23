The historical fiction novel “The Road to Uelzen” by Paul Demetter will be Showcased at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 23, 2023

ReadersMagnet, a leading self-publishing and marketing firm, is thrilled to exhibit The Road to Uelzen, a historical fiction novel by Paul Demetter, at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. The book trade fair will occur on October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The 75th anniversary of the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse, in 2023 will be a momentous occasion for book lovers and skilled writers. Over the past 70 years, the worlds biggest trade fair for books and magazines has hosted approximately 7,500 vendors from more than 100 countries, attracting more than 286,000 attendees.

The Road to Uelzen is the first volume of Paul Demetters three-volume series (The Road to Uelzen, The Long Road Home, and Lest We Forget Remembrance of What Once Was). The book will chart the Eschmann family from World War I to the middle of World War II, illustrating their journey as they travel to Uelzen, Germany. The story demonstrates the impact of war on both the victors and the vanquished and the tragedies and repercussions that occur. The book explores the human standpoint of war through the lives of its characters in this historical fiction masterpiece.

The Road to Uelzen will take the reader through a historical perspective of a fictional family opposed to war, yet thrust into it with their surprising awareness that not everyone is the enemy. Readers will be delighted to delve into the tumultuous world events of the 20th century as two people fall in love only to be separated by war.

Paul Demetters historical fiction book is an excellent addition to the reading list of those who adore history and literature. It is a thought-provoking and heartwarming book. Grab a copy of The Road to Uelzen on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Outskirts Press, and Walmart.