Hong Kong – LCSD holds Launching Ceremony of Asian Games Hangzhou Live Zone (with photos)

LCSD holds Launching Ceremony of Asian Games Hangzhou Live Zone (with photos) *****************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) held the “Launching Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou Live Zone” at the Secondary Hall of the Kowloon Park Sports Centre today (September 23). The Live Zone located at 36 designated sports centres in 18 districts are open after the ceremony for the public to watch the competitions and show their support for Hong Kong athletes as they strive for excellence at the Games.



The Hong Kong, China Delegation will send about 660 athletes to the Games, the biggest-ever delegation in Hong Kong’s history. Speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Miss Winnie Chui, said, “Like other Hong Kong people, I am eager to see our Hong Kong athletes to strive for the best performance and succeed in every endeavour in the Games. The LCSD set up the Asian Games Hangzhou Live Zone at 36 designated sports centres to broadcast the Games’ competitions. Members of the public are welcome to visit and watch the live broadcast and highlights of competitions to enjoy the ambience of this spectacular sports event and cheer for Hong Kong athletes participating at the Games.”



During the ceremony, guests watched demonstrations of cycling and rowing as well as participating in interactive games to cheer for Hong Kong athletes. The video of the ceremony will be available on the dedicated website and the locations of the Asian Games Live Zone are also shown on the website for public access.



The opening hours for all Asian Games Live Zone between September 24 and October 8 will be from 8am to 10.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to visit and watch the live broadcast to experience the excitement of this spectacular sports event.



To encourage the public to actively take part in sports while having fun in watching the competitions, the LCSD has uploaded a series of Asian Games sports videos, which feature introduction and demonstration of sports skills by elite athletes, to the website.