Times Ticking Expects Few Changes to Rolex Watch Repair After Bucherer Acquisition

The watch world has been all abuzz since last month when Rolex acquired Bucherer, the world’s largest watch retailer. But while this August 24 acquisition is expected to redefine the way watchmakers interact with retailers and consumers, a prominent Layton, Utah watch repair shop known as Times Ticking says it expects few changes to the watch repair industry.

“We know all the reasons customers trust us with their Rolex watch repairs, and even though this acquisition is revolutionary, its implications have no apparent bearing on the companies’ current watch repair policies, many of which drive customers to our shop,” said Times Ticking associate Seth Thompson.

Thompson said that many of his customers choose Times Ticking watch repair because they want something beyond the services offered by the luxury watch manufacturers and dealers. For one, luxury watch repair through authorized dealers is notoriously slow. It is so slow, in fact, that it inspired a 2020 New York Times article called “The Black Hole of Luxury Watch Repair,” which describes watches disappearing for months while they await even modest repairs.

“We’re small enough that we can make every customer feel like our number one, and we never take on more watches than we can turn around quickly,” said Thompson. “If customers need their watch repair done in time for an upcoming business meeting or social event, we can accommodate that.”

Thompson said that customers have also been burned by watch manufacturers telling them that they can’t supply the needed parts, especially if the watch is older, but Times Ticking is known for leveraging its extensive parts network and hunting down any part — no matter how rare or old the watch. The Times Ticking team has even been known to craft custom parts if they can’t be found. And finally, manufacturer repairs can be very expensive, which drives customers to local shops like the reasonably priced Times Ticking.

Bucherer was owned by Jorg C. Bucherer, a third-generation descendant of the founding family. Rolex’s acquisition ended a looming uncertainty about the future of Bucherer, given that Jorg had no children to inherit it. Through the acquisition of one of its largest authorized dealers, Rolex gains what it has long lacked: greater control over the customer experience.

Even still, Thompson said he sees no plans on the part of Rolex to step up the customer experience surrounding watch repair.

“It’s not a big cash cow for Rolex, and it has never been a huge area of focus,” said Thompson. “Now that the company is even bigger with a broader focus, I don’t see watch repair becoming a priority.”

