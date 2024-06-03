John Viola interview on The Matrix Green Pill Podcast

John Viola, an esteemed figure in the realm of football agents, brings over 25 years of invaluable experience from the football industry. As one of the pioneering FIFA licensed agents in the United Kingdom, John has established himself as an industry leader renowned for his adept negotiation skills and remarkable track record.

“Do your research before you jump in. If it feels right, go for it!”, noted John Viola.

In this episode John reveals the incredible journey that shaped his career. Discover the highs and lows of being a football agent, the inspiration behind the John Viola Academy, and his passion for mentoring future stars in the industry. Gain exclusive insights into the football world, learn the importance of representation, and uncover the qualities essential for success. Dont miss this engaging and motivational episode that deepens into football representation.

Hilmarie Hutchison, podcast host said, “Absolutely loved our conversation today, John! Your journey from Scotland to the top of the football world is truly inspiring. The insights you shared about the industry and the importance of mentoring future stars were invaluable.”

Listen to the episode here: https://thematrixgreenpill.com/episodes/episode-194/

