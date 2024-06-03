Russell J. Genet, Director, Longford Capital Management, LP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Protect Your Innovation LIVE Webcast

For further details, please visit:https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/protect-your-innovation-practical-tools-for-effective-patent-litigation-cle/

About Russell J. Genet

Russ is a Director at Longford Capital, responsible for investment sourcing, underwriting and monitoring. Russ has over 25 years experience representing clients in enforcing intellectual property rights in a wide array of industries. He has litigated complex intellectual property matters in federal courts throughout the United States and before the Federal Circuit. He has also prosecuted patent applications and represented clients in interferences, ex parte reexaminations, and inter partes reviews in the U.S. Patent Office. Russ has been recognized by Chambers for Litigation Finance in IP, LawDragon as Global Leader in Litigation Finance, and as an Illinois Super Lawyer. Prior to joining Longford, Russ was a partner in the international law firm, Nixon Peabody LLP where he served as leader of the firms national IP Litigation practice group. Russ is a graduate of Purdue University, with a degree in electrical engineering, and Chicago-Kent College of Law.

About Longford Capital Management, LP

Longford Capital is a private investment company that provides capital to leading law firms, public and private companies, universities, government agencies, and other entities involved in large-scale, commercial legal disputes. Longford was one of the first litigation funds in the United States and is among the worlds largest litigation finance companies with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management. Longford offers a broad range of capital solutions to funds attorneys’ fees and expenses and otherwise manage the financial risk of pursuing meritorious legal claims in return for a share of a favorable settlement or award. The firm manages a diversified portfolio and considers investments in subject matter areas where it has developed considerable expertise, including, business-to-business contract claims, antitrust and trade regulation claims, intellectual property claims (including patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret), fiduciary duty claims, fraud claims, claims in bankruptcy and liquidation, domestic and international arbitrations, claim monetization, insurance matters, mass actions and class actions, and a variety of others.

Event Summary

Developing a patent portfolio that can provide real value presents a mix of legal, technical, financial, and strategic challenges. This course is essential for corporations, legal professionals, and innovators looking to leverage the value of their intellectual property rights. We will also discuss how litigation funding can be used to avoid the financial risk of patent litigation and licensing.

Our speakers will break down crucial strategies and tactics for analyzing patents for effective licensing and litigation and how to develop an enforcement campaign that will be attractive to a litigation funder. Gain perspective and knowledge to help navigate this complex landscape successfully.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

How to identify patents that are valuable for licensing and enforcement

What are the biggest risks to patent validity

What can you do to protect your patents from validity challenges

How do you determine the real value of your patents

What strategic issues should you consider before filing a lawsuit

What are the typical costs of a patent litigation campaign

What will a litigation funder pay and what types of cases are attractive to litigation funders

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

Contact:

