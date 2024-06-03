Command Center Partners with The Sagent Group to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla. – May 31, 2024 – PRLog — As cyber threats continue to evolve in complexity and sophistication, organizations face increasing challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. Recognizing the critical need for proactive security measures, The Sagent Group has chosen to partner with Command Center to enhance its cybersecurity offerings and provide customers with a comprehensive suite of security solutions.

Command Center’s advanced application security posture management platform offers a holistic approach to cybersecurity, enabling organizations to assess, monitor, and remediate security risks throughout the development lifecycle. The Sagent Group powered by Command Center, aims to empower its customers with the tools and insights needed to strengthen their overall security posture and mitigate cybersecurity threats effectively.

Command Center’s innovative approach to application security posture management aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering proactive and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Together, we will provide our customers with the expertise and technology needed to mitigate cyber risks and protect their digital assets.”

Command Center’s platform offers a range of features designed to help organizations improve their security posture, including:

Application security risk management with governance, collaboration, and security intelligence.

Instant remediation of exploitable vulnerabilities across the software development lifecycle.

Custom dynamic dashboards for real-time visibility into security posture.

Security supply chain management to secure third-party components and practices involved in software creation and deployment.

Scalable solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations.

“We are excited to collaborate with The Sagent Group to empower organizations with advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Michael Sheppard, Founder and CEO of Command Center. “Together, we will help customers navigate the evolving threat landscape and strengthen their overall security posture. By combining The Sagent Group’s expertise in cybersecurity with Command Center’s cutting-edge technology, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers.”

The partnership between Command Center and The Sagent Group represents a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Together, the two companies are poised to lead the way in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide.

About The Sagent Group:

The Sagent Group is a Technology Solutions Brokerage that operates on a simple yet effective model. Their network of agents acts as the main point of contact for customers, providing personalized recommendations and unwavering support throughout the entire process. From understanding your unique requirements to connecting you with the right technology solution, their agents are committed to ensuring your complete satisfaction. The Sagent Group has a genuine passion that lies in blending family and business relationships to create a thriving environment for their partners and suppliers. They have a strong belief that nurturing strong familial ties with their partners and extending that sense of kinship to all of their partners for a successful and fulfilling experience for everyone involved. Their core values are rooted in the belief that a sense of unity and support fosters trust, loyalty, and long-lasting relationships. Just as a closely-knit family looks out for one another, they prioritize the well-being and success of their partners, and suppliers alike. For more information visit https://www.thesagentgroup.com.

About Command Center:

Command Center is a pioneer in application security posture management, providing organizations with advanced solutions to assess, monitor, and remediate security risks throughout the software development lifecycle. Command Center empowers organizations to strengthen their overall security posture and mitigate cybersecurity threats effectively. For more information visit https://command- center.io.