Philanthropist and MMMBop Singer Taylor Hanson Joins June MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh Podcast

With Grammy nominations and millions of albums sold, Taylor Hanson is equally committed to giving back. Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Taylor emphasizes the importance of maximizing our time rather than pursuing balance.

SANDY, Utah – June 1, 2024 – PRLog — Taylor Hanson co-founded the Hanson Brothers band at age nine in 1992 with his six- and eleven-year- old brothers, Isaac and Zac. The young performers spent the next five years building a fan base in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, before bursting onto the world stage with their smash single, MMMBop. The song ranked #1 in 27 countries simultaneously and was followed by multiple Grammy nominations, five consecutive top 40 singles, and millions of albums sold.

Performing together for over 30 years, Taylor and his brothers continue to draw a global fanbase. They founded 3CG Records in 2003 and have sold more than 16 million albums to date. Touring extensively, they’ve performed sold-out concerts for over 3 million fans around the globe.

In 2007, Hanson launched their Take The Walk grassroots campaign to provide poverty and HIV/AIDS relief in Africa. In 2014, Taylor founded Tulsa-based Food on the Move to end food insecurity by offering fresh produce, prepared meals, and access to community and health resources.

Interviewed by Winn Claybaugh, Taylor describes his 30-year career and his commitment to giving back. He talks about being “tapped on the shoulder” to get involved with organizations like Tom’s Shoes, Music Cares, Women Life Freedom, Food On The Move, and more. A family man with 7 children, Taylor focuses on maximizing his time rather than pursuing balance in his marriage, career, fame, and philanthropy.

About MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh

Winn Claybaugh has interviewed over 325 beauty and business professionals, artists, educators, and mentors for his popular MASTERS series. With over 1 million downloads and 100 podcasts to date, MASTERS by Winn Claybaugh features a new interview every month plus “classics” from the 20-year collection.

The MASTERS roster includes beauty industry luminaries like Vidal Sassoon, Robert Lobetta, Ted Gibson, Tabatha Coffee, Ruth Roche, Vivienne Mackinder, and John Paul DeJoria, along with leaders outside the industry: actors Gary Sinise and Fran Drescher, entertainer and philanthropist Marie Osmond, inspirational speaker and author Tim Storey, bestselling author and wealth/wisdom advisor Patrice Washington, TV and radio personalities Leeza Gibbons and Larry King, Olympic gold medalist Peter Vidmar, American hero and double amputee Cedric King, Paralympic champion Mike Schlappi, hearing-impaired comedian and motivational speaker Kathy Buckley, Emmy nominated actor-producer Monique Coleman, anti-bullying expert Dr. Susan Swearer, Fred Jordan Missions co-founder Willie Jordan, Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary founder Faith Maloney, former Outback Steakhouse president Ben Novello, Southwest Airlines President Emeritus Colleen Barrett, Disney animator Saul Blinkoff, Best Buy’s Senior Director of Inclusion and Diversity Eric Fulbright, Forbes “30 Under 30” social entrepreneur Seth Maxwell, and more—telling their stories and sharing their wisdom.

Learn more at MASTERS By Winn Claybaugh (https://www.mastersbywinnclaybaugh.com/ ) and @WinnClaybaugh on social media.